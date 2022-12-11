We’re enjoying the benefits of being parents of young kids again, without the kids.
When the girls were in after school activities and sporting events, the schedule was full of rushing from place to place, event to event and then, just as quickly, it was over, and we had to adjust to being an empty nester.
The days of searching for the one soccer sock, doing homework while eating fast food and cramming as many activities into a weekend as possible, became a memory, which seemed to happen overnight. One day I’m running them to practice, and the next they were off to make families of their own. At one point I was looking forward to the day I no longer had to be chauffeur and then poof — it was over, and I wished it wasn’t. I tell our adult children to cherish these busy times, and they look at me as if I’ve lost my mind.
Just when I thought I’d mastered the empty nest syndrome and took up gardening instead, the grandkids went from babies to kids. I thought the crazy busyness was fun when my kids were home, but now, with the luxury of not having to get anyone ready, except for ourselves, I’m thinking this grandparent gig is the way to enjoy the activities shuffle without the stress. The only thing stressing me out is the gardening days have come to an end for this season.
During one weekend, we attended basketball games and a dance competition. We laughed to ourselves when we strolled in at our own pace and saw the adult children racing around like we did once upon a time to get everyone in their uniforms/outfits, just in time to wait. The hurry-up-and-wait doesn’t apply to grandparents, as we only have to show up early enough to take our time finding a seat.
The grandkids don’t usually have much to say after their performance/game, but I can see it in their eyes when they look around to see if Papa and Gigi are there that it’s important to them. I love watching them, even when my back feels as though it’s breaking in two from sitting too long or my feet go to sleep. It’s worth every ache and pain to be there.
I don’t even mind that the teenagers collecting money as we entered the tournament gave us the senior citizen discount. Heck, yes, I’m a senior citizen, and I’ll gladly bypass the pay line to get the best seat.
Getting the family all together for functions, such as our annual Christmas cookie bake off was an activity in itself. I think they secretly hoped I would give up on this one, but it’s not happening.
The 16-year-old granddaughter was trying to ditch us to go out with a friend, so I made a compromise. If she would show up for two hours, make cookies and eat dinner, she could leave early.
The grandkids know this is my one activity they need to attend, and that’s not a bad trade-off.
