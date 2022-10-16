Last week, on a beautiful fall day, driving with my windows down, singing with the radio, I was enjoying a typical Tuesday morning, until it wasn’t.
The traffic had slowed to a crawl, and it wasn’t long before it was obvious a wreck had just happened, with one of the vehicles flipped upside down. There weren’t any emergency vehicles there yet. Several people were sitting on the island in the middle of the street, and just in the short time I was passing by, people had pulled over to see if they could help.
After getting through the traffic, I thought perhaps I should have stopped, but I didn’t have much to offer other than sympathy, so instead I continued to enjoy the fall day and even stopped to get a pumpkin spice latte.
My oldest daughter was calling, which is unusual, because she doesn’t ever dial me up just to chat. It’s never going to be good news when the conversation starts with, “I’m OK, but I’m at the hospital and was just in a bad wreck.” My mind was reeling, what could the chances be? I asked if her car had flipped over. When she said yes, my heart sank. My gut had told me to stop, but I didn’t.
Having the go-ahead to turn, she was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light and was T-boned hard enough to flip her car. After hanging by her seat belt and getting past the airbags, she crawled out of the vehicle and was immediately hugged by the man who hit her.
When the paramedics arrived, they were stunned she didn’t appear to have any injuries other than having her shoes knocked off her feet. The tow truck driver crawled back into the car to find her shoes, with glass all over the street, but only emerged with the bright yellow tube socks I had bought for my grandson, as he’s going to be a key lime pie for Halloween.
Arriving at my meeting, I needed confirmation she was OK, so I called my son-in-law, who was at the hospital to take her home. Lucky for him that’s when I decided to have a full-blown meltdown from the shock of seeing the wreck and the gratitude that she walked away from it. He took it well and made me feel better so I could walk into a meeting with teary eyes while blowing my nose.
Days later, she still has bruising up and down her arm and thighs, most likely from hanging by the seat belt. By the time she got home, the youngest daughter and I were at her house with lunch. We had to see for ourselves that she was indeed OK. We ate salads while listening to her morning miracle. Many thanks to the strangers who did stop and offer their help — four women, all nurses.
Too often we take life for granted. In one split second, your entire life could change or be ended. Later that evening, I texted my daughters just to tell them how much I love them and how lucky we are to be there for one another.
Thank God for daughters and seat belts.
