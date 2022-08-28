I'm fortunate to have been born and raised in the same town with nearly all of my cousins. We grew up congregating at our grandparents’ house, whether for the holidays or just to enjoy each other’s company. I may not talk to my cousins often, now that we’re adults, but we are forever friends.
I grew up with these folks, so we can pick up a conversation that may have been stalled for several years from not seeing each other. These people truly are forever friends as we’re connected by a bond we formed as kids. We’ve all gone over the hill together, and I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to any of them.
My sister and I had been talking about having a family reunion as she does a much better job staying connected to the cousins than I do. Most of us stayed close to where we grew up, and several of them, including my sister, see each other often. I feel bad I hadn’t joined in the cousin time more often and especially now because we just lost the cousin who carried down the family name.
Glenn had been battling cancer the last several years, but it didn’t stop him from continuing to work full time and socializing with the group. The thing I remember most about Glenn, even from when we were young, he was always smiling and was always very well dressed. He was a great friend to my sister and no doubt was her favorite cousin.
Some days I feel it’s a fight to find time to get my grandkids together for cousin time. They don’t know yet how important it is to get to know these people who will always be in their lives, whether they talk to them often or once every couple of years. Cousins are instant and forever friends.
I owe my grandparents for making it happen for us as they built an in-ground pool in their backyard, which initiated even more time to hang out with cousins. Every holiday was spent at our grandparents’ house, and everyone showed up. I loved the crowded chaos when it was too cold to go outside and we were all stuck inside. And so now it begins, the beginning of the ending, for this batch of cousins.
All but the two teenage grandkids who are too cool to come for cousin overnight stay at Papa and Gigi’s once a month. I look forward to it, and I hope that they do too. I try to find as many reasons as possible to get them together so they can appreciate cousins as much as I truly do.
We may not talk often, but they are there, and we all know, whatever one of us may need, the cousins would rally together to help in any way we can.
It’s cousin night this weekend, and while I’m watching the crowded chaos in our house, I’ll be thinking of our cousin, whose smiling face will be missed.
