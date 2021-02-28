I’ve tried every exercise program known to man and failed all fads popular with women. Basically, I don’t like to exercise.
From Richard Simmons to Zumba, I possess enough exercise CDs to start my own weight loss program. The problem is, I can’t stick with any of them. The only thing sticking around this house are fat cells. I’ve struggled with weight gain since the 60 pounds I put on with the first kid 40 years ago. Eating healthy and counting points or carbs can only last so long until I cave and eat whatever I can find that’s covered with chocolate.
I made fun of Dad and his need to walk. No matter what, he’d get his walking in every day. His heart attack — around the same age I am right now, I might add — convinced him he needed daily exercise. He started walking, and just like Forrest Gump, he just kept walking. Outside or inside, it didn’t matter. He was going to get his steps in every day, and he did, which improved his physical health to the point he no longer needed any medicines to control cholesterol levels or blood pressure.
Duke, the dog, insists we walk every day five to six times, whether it’s raining, steamy hot or cold. As the months went by, I began to enjoy these walks and discovered it’s the only exercise I’ve ever stuck to longer than a week. I didn’t realize how much until the deep freeze kept us from going outside.
When the temperatures dropped to negative numbers, Duke and I were still trying to go on walks. The hubby suggested we stay inside, especially when no one was home. With temperatures below zero, he said, frostbite can happen within 20 minutes. I countered with the fact that we could get around the 10 acres in 15 minutes if I didn’t step in any mole holes.
That got me to thinking: If I did fall, which has happened, what if I couldn’t get up? Would Duke be as smart as Lassie? Would he understand the words, “Go get help, Duke; I’ve fallen and I can’t get up”? He’d either stand over me while licking my face or get distracted by a bird or squirrel, and I’d lay frozen on the ground for hours.
I gave up and didn’t walk for two weeks. It wasn’t pretty. I was really grouchy, eating everything in sight while sitting on the couch watching old movies I’ve seen so many times I nearly have them memorized. It was a pitiful sight; even the dog looked depressed.
Only in the Midwest can all of the snow melt and the temperature be 60 degrees over a two-day span. We’re walking again, and even though the scales aren’t budging, hopefully the exercise will keep my heart healthy. It definitely helps my attitude.
Duke enjoyed chewing up the plastic exercise CD holders.
