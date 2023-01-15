French astrologer Nostradamus predicted 2023 will not be a good year, including a new world order being established, World War III beginning and the world coming to a burning end. Happy new year, everyone.
What’s more irritating than someone predicting the end of the world or a government that can’t get along is how many people let these things affect their lives. The sooner we quit worrying about what everyone else is doing or thinking, the sooner we can focus on the true task at hand — taking care of ourselves.
I don’t have a bunker full of food and supplies built in my backyard, although I do still have my emergency box Mom made me when she thought everything was going to shut down at the beginning of the new millennium. Two candles, matches, small flashlight and a battery-powered radio. Throw in a couple bags of chocolate-covered doughnuts and some bottled water, and I’ll be good to go.
Regardless of the day’s events, good or bad, and even if I can’t think of anything else to pray for or about, I will at least give thanks for being granted one more day. In a world of uncertainty, prayer may not fix our problems, but why not reach out to the rock for help when it feels like we’re on a ledge?
I am in no way, shape or form a stand-up Christian who goes to church every Sunday. I’m lucky if I go once a year. I forget to pray, forget to be thankful and, as scary as it sounds, forget about keeping the faith. However, I do believe and am not ashamed to say so. It seems my mind battles between good and evil in the middle of the night when I wake up for no reason and can’t go back to sleep. The only way to get rid of the awful “what if” scenarios is to pray for comfort. Works every time.
I introduced myself to the Bible after having children. I’d like to think my parents believed in God, although it wasn’t ever discussed, nor did we ever go to church. They never said they did or didn’t believe, but they seemed happy I was searching for my own unanswered questions.
Trying to understand the Bible wasn’t going well and seemed scary as the wording seemed intense and sometimes harsh, and the last thing I wanted was for my kids to be fearful of becoming a Christian.
The church offered a 16-week class to help decipher the words I struggled to understand. Workbooks were handed out to 20 of us, and we soon learned that the teacher of the class was actually ourselves. We were a diverse group of people, from those like myself, new to the Good Book, to lifelong Sunday school teachers. Each week, we’d spend several hours reading together, discussing and eventually realizing every one of us interpreted the words in a different way, all depending on what we needed to hear.
I learned you can’t scare people into believing, and there’s only one prophet who knows when the end is here — and it’s not Nostradamus.
