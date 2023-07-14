The investigation of what happened to Sarah Burton — a 28-year-old Joplin woman who disappeared five years ago this Sunday — appears to have reached an utter standstill.
Burton, who would be 33 now, vanished in the early morning hours of July 16, 2018, after a friend dropped her off at 10th Street and Rex Avenue on the city’s east side. The disappearance of the young mother of two was not reported until a few days later and police did not go public with it until the following month.
Her parents told police they had not seen her since July 8. Burton’s father had bought her a used SUV to replace a car she had wrecked earlier that year. She had taken the SUV for a drive. Her parents later learned from others that she had crashed it July 11 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Initial news releases by Joplin police reported the last known sighting of her to have been when and where the friend reported dropping her off. A couple of months after her disappearance a police spokesman told the Globe that investigators had learned Burton actually was seen later the same morning at a residence in the 100 block of North Pearl Avenue.
Police have remained extremely guarded in their release of information about the case as it has grown colder and colder over the past five years.
They have never released the names of the friend who dropped her off or the witness, or witnesses, who saw her after that. They have never explained what she was doing with the friend that morning, or how she got to the house on Pearl.
A property in Newton County was being searched by Ozark Drug Enforcement Team members in April 2019 when a tip was received that the property might be tied to the Burton missing person case. Divers were called to search a pond there and FBI crime lab technicians brought in to help process the scene. If there was any connection, it has never been made public.
The Globe’s request for an interview with case investigators this week for a story on the anniversary of Burton’s disappearance was declined. Police Capt. William Davis said there haven’t been any developments in the case the past year and that police would be addressing the anniversary by news release sometime next week.
Efforts to reach Burton’s parents this week for comment on the case were unsuccessful. Her father answered the phone and simply told the Globe it was “not a good time” and hung up.
