SARCOXIE, Mo. — The city of Sarcoxie says a representative from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has been in town to supervise initial cleanup activities after some carnival equipment malfunctioned over the weekend during the Chief Sarcoxie Days festival.
In a Sunday message posted on Facebook, Mayor Don Triplett said a diesel generator used to power carnival rides developed a mechanical problem that led to it overheating. He said a water hose was used to help keep it cool, but water from the spray ended up running out of the trailer and across asphalt into Swifty Creek.
The mayor said the Sarcoxie Fire Department installed a barrier to prevent contamination from going downstream and absorbent pads "to ensure no more contamination could get to Swifty."
Late Sunday, a second Facebook message from city officials said a DNR representative has been onsite to supervise cleanup. All absorbent pads and items used to contain the contaminated water "have been secured and replaced with new material, (and) all contaminated water has been consolidated into three 55-gallon drums," officials said.
Final cleanup is slated to be completed today, the city said. The mayor said the cost of the cleanup is being directed to the carnival's insurance carrier.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.