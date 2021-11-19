Missouri 890,443 | 13,179
Kansas 455,789 | 6,634
Oklahoma 658,600 | 11,088
Arkansas 523,192 | 8,608
--
U.S. 48.5 million | 791,098
International 256.9 million | 5.15 million
--
Jasper County 14,028 | 237
Newton County 7,533 | 129
City of Joplin 8,890 | 181
Barry County 4,743 | 79
Barton County 1,551 | 30
Lawrence County 5,361 | 131
McDonald County 4,058 | 61
Crawford County 6,936 | 115
Cherokee County 3,762 | 78
Ottawa County 6,197 | 101
Delaware County 7,523 | 161
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.