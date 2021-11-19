Missouri 890,443 | 13,179

Kansas 455,789 | 6,634

Oklahoma 658,600 | 11,088

Arkansas 523,192 | 8,608

U.S. 48.5 million | 791,098

International 256.9 million | 5.15 million

Jasper County 14,028 | 237

Newton County 7,533 | 129

City of Joplin 8,890 | 181

Barry County 4,743 | 79

Barton County 1,551 | 30

Lawrence County 5,361 | 131

McDonald County 4,058 | 61

Crawford County 6,936 | 115

Cherokee County 3,762 | 78

Ottawa County 6,197 | 101

Delaware County 7,523 | 161

