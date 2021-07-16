Missouri 642,598 | 10,145

Kansas 323,385 | 5,197

Oklahoma 464,607 | 7,417

Arkansas 361,238 | 5,981

U.S. 34.9 million | 624,439

International 190.1 million | 4,089,588

--

Jasper County 10,746 | 169

Newton County 6,205 | 91

City of Joplin 6,821 | 138

Barry County 3,496| 60

Barton County 1,120 | 17

Lawrence County 4,105 | 107

McDonald County 3,001 | 38

--

Crawford County 5,110 | 89

Cherokee County 2,824 | 53

--

Ottawa County 4,427 | 72

Delaware County 4,974 | 98

