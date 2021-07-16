Missouri 642,598 | 10,145
Kansas 323,385 | 5,197
Oklahoma 464,607 | 7,417
Arkansas 361,238 | 5,981
U.S. 34.9 million | 624,439
International 190.1 million | 4,089,588
--
Jasper County 10,746 | 169
Newton County 6,205 | 91
City of Joplin 6,821 | 138
Barry County 3,496| 60
Barton County 1,120 | 17
Lawrence County 4,105 | 107
McDonald County 3,001 | 38
--
Crawford County 5,110 | 89
Cherokee County 2,824 | 53
--
Ottawa County 4,427 | 72
Delaware County 4,974 | 98
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.