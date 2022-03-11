Due to road conditions, the following closures have been announced:

Missouri Southern State University campus. MSSU will continue its online learning and telework model. The Board of Governors will still be in session at 1 p.m.

The celebration of Black History Month event will be rescheduled.

The Mayes Student Life Center will be open for meals. The Health Center will be closed. Staff will be answering questions and sharing lab results via email (COVID19HC@mssu.edu). No testing will be offered. Lion Cub Academy will be closed. Spiva Library will be closed.

Crowder College also is closed, as is Pittsburg State University.

The following is a partial list of other schools that also have announced closings:

Avilla 

Carl Junction

Carthage

College Heights

Diamond

East Newton

Galena, Kansas

Joplin Area Catholic Schools

Joplin

Lamar

Liberal

Martin Luther

McDonald County

NEO

Neosho

Nevada

Riverton

Sarcoxie

Seneca

St. Ann's in Carthage

St. Mary's Colgan

Pittsburg

Webb City 

Westview

