Due to road conditions, the following closures have been announced:
Missouri Southern State University campus. MSSU will continue its online learning and telework model. The Board of Governors will still be in session at 1 p.m.
The celebration of Black History Month event will be rescheduled.
The Mayes Student Life Center will be open for meals. The Health Center will be closed. Staff will be answering questions and sharing lab results via email (COVID19HC@mssu.edu). No testing will be offered. Lion Cub Academy will be closed. Spiva Library will be closed.
Crowder College also is closed, as is Pittsburg State University.
The following is a partial list of other schools that also have announced closings:
Avilla
Carl Junction
Carthage
College Heights
Diamond
East Newton
Galena, Kansas
Joplin Area Catholic Schools
Joplin
Lamar
Liberal
Martin Luther
McDonald County
NEO
Neosho
Nevada
Riverton
Sarcoxie
Seneca
St. Ann's in Carthage
St. Mary's Colgan
Pittsburg
Webb City
Westview
