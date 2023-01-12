Weather Alert

...SLUSHY SNOW FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE TODAY... A narrow area of moderate to heavy snow and sleet is expected to move through the area this morning, mainly impacting areas north of Highway 60. Slushy accumulations on roads will lead to slippery spots and hazardous travel at times, including during the morning commute. Relatively warm ground and pavement temperatures will limit overall accumulations. Plan extra time to reach your destination if you are traveling this morning.