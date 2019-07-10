A handful of residents at the Joplin School District's third public forum this morning said they support combining West Central and Columbia, the district's two oldest elementary schools, into one building at a new location.
That proposal also has been recommended to the district by its long-term facilities committee. The new school, as proposed, would serve up to 450 students from both West Central and Columbia and would cost an estimated $19.6 million, to come from a no-tax-increase bond issue that would have to be approved by voters.
Before making a final decision, the Joplin Board of Education has been hosting public forums to gauge input on the proposals. This morning's forum was at Irving Elementary School, which was built in 2014 and is the combination of the old Irving and Emerson schools, both of which were destroyed by the 2011 tornado.
Lori Stebbins, a PTO parent at Irving who has a child going into the first grade there, said combining the two old schools is a "no-brainer."
She said she was surprised to learn the extent of concerns at West Central and Columbia outlined by the committee, including small site sizes, inadequate classroom and programming spaces, and 90-year-old infrastructure. Columbia also has a number of additional concerns with mining features and poor soil conditions on its property, which have contributed to cracks in the structure and a separating of the walls from the floors.
"Both those buildings are old, and even if you put all those repairs into those buildings, who's to say in 10 years it won't be the same or worse?" she said.
Stebbins said she has no experience with a neighborhood school such as West Central or Columbia. But she has been happy with her child's experience at Irving, which has many of the features that administrators say are lacking at the older schools, such as flexible learning spaces and enough room to hold all necessary programming.
"It's a bigger space, and it's not as close to the road," she said. "There's a nice, big open library. The classrooms have long, tall windows with lots of natural light."
Michael D. Landis, a former Joplin School Board member, attended the forum to learn more about the proposals. He said a no-tax-increase bond issue would be a "good thing" to build a new school for West Central and Columbia. A no-tax-increase bond issue would keep the school district's levies at their current rate, but would extend the length of time that taxpayers pay those rates.
"I want (those schools to have) a new identity, and let them build that for the future," he said. "It's not the building educating the students; it's the people educating the students."
Other options considered by the committee included:
• Combining the two schools at the current West Central location for an estimated $18.5 million.
• Renovating Columbia and building a new addition at its current site for an estimated $15.2 million.
• Razing Columbia and building a new school at its current site for an estimated $15.3 million.
The fourth public forum is slated for 7 p.m. today at Irving Elementary School, 2901 McClelland Blvd. The final forums will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday at Columbia Elementary School, 610 W. F St.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.