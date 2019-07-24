Lunch prices in Joplin schools are going up when classes begin next month.
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday raised the price of student lunches by 5 cents for all schools in the district. That brings the full price of an elementary lunch to $1.85, the full price of a middle school lunch to $2 and the full price of a high school lunch to $2.20. Adult lunches remain unchanged at $3.
"We did not raise meal prices last year; the last time we raised them was in 2017, in July," said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations. "We try to keep our prices as stable as possible when it comes to our students because we know we have a lot of kids in a lot of different kinds of situations."
District officials said the new prices are in compliance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Paid Lunch Equity provisions.
"One of the things we have to make sure that we do is that we don't have the free and reduced (rate) lunch program pay for the paid (lunch) program, so we have to stay in line with that," Sachetta said.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved several purchases for the adult education programs of Franklin Technology Center.
A $17,391 purchase from Elsevier was approved for software to help FTC practical nursing students better prepare for Missouri licensing exams. The cost will be paid through student tuition and fees. The software purchase follows approval by the board in April of new textbooks for the program. A total of 33 student applicants have been accepted in the practical nursing program for the upcoming academic year.
The board also accepted a $65,945 bid from Matheson for 10 new Miller multifunctional welding machines for FTC's secondary and adult welding programs. FTC officials said the programs use 20 machines, 10 of which will be replaced with the newly purchased machines for use in both day and night classes.
Approximately $45,000 of the cost will be paid through a grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The remaining amount will be budgeted locally.
The school board in the past few years has authorized expenses to renovate the first floor of Memorial Education Center, which houses the district's administrative offices, to be able to hold FTC's adult programs. An open house for the facility was held last week.
District officials said Tuesday that the move aligns with state workforce development goals.
"One of Gov. (Mike) Parson's highest priorities is improving the workforce, and this location, in my opinion, is going to lend itself very well to the adults in this community increasing their opportunities," said Ron Lankford, assistant superintendent for business services.
