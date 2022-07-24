CARTHAGE, Mo. — School safety and working with area law enforcement to protect students will be on the agenda for a work session of the Carthage Board of Education set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carthage Junior High Media Center.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said he invited the Carthage Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to the meeting to help board members and others understand how they all work together to prevent Carthage from becoming another name on the list of cities where school shooters have claimed lives.
“This goes back a little ways, but we used to have a community meeting every year or so with 911 officials, law enforcement and everyone just to go over things in case something happens, and that meeting hasn’t happened for many years,” Baker said. “So for this one, I don’t have everybody there, I just have those two groups, but it’s just kind of a reminder of what they go through to prepare themselves for an emergency like that.”
He said Carthage police Chief Bill Hawkins and Sgt. Roy Teed from the sheriff's department will meet with board members.
Baker said the district contracts with the city to provide law enforcement officers for the schools during the school year.
“We have one true SRO (school resource officer), and we pay the city for his salary,” Baker said. “And we would have two, if we could find them, other officers that are paid fully by us to work in the schools during the school year. They could work for the city during the summer if they want to, and the city wants them, too. We’re looking for two officers to fill those positions.”
Baker said the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department helps provide security for Pleasant Valley Elementary School, which is in Brooklyn Heights outside the Carthage city limits.
Baker said the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, wasn’t the main reason this topic was added to the agenda, but it has been on everyone’s mind, including his.
“We’re going to talk about the safety aspect, and I’ll show a little video of the clip of when the suspect came into the Uvalde school," Baker said. "Within 20-some seconds, it was over with; he went from getting into the building to the first classroom in less than 25 seconds.”
Also on the agenda:
• Discussion and a presentation about the new Powers Education Center, which the district is building inside the former Powers Museum building on west Oak Street.
The museum board donated the building to the district after it became financially strapped in 2021. Baker said administrators will present a plan for the Powers Learning Center and how it will help struggling high school students.
• Early literacy programs the district has started in the past couple of years and how they’re helping younger students.
• How the district will spend the $10 million emergency COVID-19 money it is receiving from the federal government. Baker said $4 million is in the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 and that $6 million will be in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
