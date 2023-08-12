It was right. Simultaneously, it was wrong.
President Harry S. Truman’s decision to drop atomic bombs on Japan during World War II is often called the most controversial decision in American history.
Debate over the August 1945 bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is rekindled periodically, most recently by the July release of the critically acclaimed film “Oppenheimer.” The movie traces the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project to create the world’s first atomic bombs.
Initially, U.S. public opinion was strongly in favor of use of the A-bombs in Japan. Americans were weary of war and had little compassion for a Japanese people who had been vilified as evil beasts in U.S. war propaganda.
But within a year after the bombs were dropped and Japan surrendered, accounts of horrors on the ground in Hiroshima and Nagasaki began to swing public opinion against Truman’s decision to use the weapons of annihilation.
The U.S. government then kicked into high gear a campaign to explain the president’s decision, focusing on how the bombings had brought the war in the Pacific to a quick conclusion after four long years of fierce fighting.
But as the decades have passed and those who lived through the World War II era have aged or passed away, public opinion has increasingly swung the other direction. A 2015 survey showed that the American public was almost evenly split, with the majority of younger Americans believing Truman made the wrong decision.
As many as 200,000 Japanese died horrible deaths from the initial blasts and fallout in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The U.S. justified this loss of life by estimating that half a million U.S. service members would have died in an invasion of mainland Japan. John C. Hopkins, an official at the lab where the original atom bombs were developed, claimed that the bombings saved the lives of as many as 10 million Japanese civilians who would have died in continued firebombing and a land invasion.
Historians, however, generally agree that both figures were greatly inflated.
By the time the atomic bombs were dropped in 1945, it was clear that Japan was losing the war. But Emperor Hirohito had still refused to give up the fight. Truman believed use of the bomb would convince Hirohito that his nation would be utterly destroyed if he did not surrender. Truman was right.
But why did the U.S. drop the bombs on two residential cities?
Truman argued that Hiroshima was a military target. The city did contain an army headquarters and troop loading docks, but less than 10% of those killed in the city by the A-bomb were Japanese military personnel. The use of “military target” to describe Nagasaki was more defensible, given that it contained two Mitsubishi factories and other military facilities.
Other factors helped persuade Truman to use the atom bomb, including the looming threat of Germany’s program to develop atomic weaponry.
But the Germans had surrendered three months before the U.S. dropped atom bombs on Japan.
Some defenders of Truman believe that use of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki deterred future use by demonstrating the horrible human toll such weapons would exact. In spite of their proliferation, nuclear weapons have not been used in warfare in the 77 years since.
In retrospect, Truman’s decision to command use of the atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki is understandable when you consider the context of World War II’s long and seemingly endless nightmare.
On the other hand, how can you say it was the right thing to do when you see photos and read about the inhuman slaughter of tens of thousands of children and other innocent civilians?
The president’s decision was right. And, simultaneously, it was wrong. War is usually like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.