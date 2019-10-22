Local filmmakers will offer public screenings of their work during the 48-Hour Film Competition: Halloween Edition, hosted by Spiva Center for the Arts.

The screenings will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway St.

Each four-minute horror film entered in the contest will have been created within a 48-hour time limit. There will be at least three screenings of the films, with awards presented after the final screening.

Tickets: $3.

Details: sconroy@spivaarts.org.

