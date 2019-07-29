PICHER, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma are planning a search Tuesday in Picher for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, using both ground-penetrating radar and a dive team.
Property where deceased suspect Warren "Phil" Welch once lived, and where the two missing 16-year-old girls are believed to have been held captive prior to being slain almost 20 years ago, will be searched with ground-penetrating radar and possibly dug up.
A dive team from the Tulsa Police Department also will be searching at least two ponds.
The search is expected to be announced later today.
The Freeman and Bible girls vanished following the December 1999 shotgun slayings of Ashley's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman and the torching of their home near Welch, Oklahoma.
The mental competency of Ronald D. Busick, 67, the lone surviving suspect in the girls' disappearance and presumed murders, remains at issue in his prosecution on murder and kidnapping charges. Welch, who was 54 at the time of the crime, died in 2007, and third suspect, David A. Pennington who was 41, died in 2015. Neither of them were ever charged.
