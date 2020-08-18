Investigators are gathering this morning to possibly excavate an old root cellar in Picher, Oklahoma, in their ongoing search for the bodies of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.
The two girls have been missing since 1999.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Craig County District Attorney's office, the location information for the search was provided by Ronnie Busick, who recently pleaded guilty to his part in the kidnapping and murder of the girls.
Busick's sentencing is set for Aug. 31, with the sentence to be reduced if he provides information leading to the bodies of the two missing girls.
Busick is the last living suspect in the disappearance of the two girls.
