Freeman-Bible case 20th anniversary marks long-suffering loss

It's been 20 years since Ashley Freeman (left) and Lauria Bible disappeared from Freeman's Welch, Okla., home. One suspect, Ronald Busick, has been arrested and charged in the case, though two other suspects died before information that led to Busick's arrest came to light. The No. 1 priority for the Bible and Freeman families in the case is "bringing them home."GLOBE FILE

Investigators are gathering this morning to possibly excavate an old root cellar in Picher, Oklahoma, in their ongoing search for the bodies of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

The two girls have been missing since 1999.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Craig County District Attorney's office, the location information for the search was provided by Ronnie Busick, who recently pleaded guilty to his part in the kidnapping and murder of the girls.  

Busick's sentencing is set for Aug. 31, with the sentence to be reduced if he provides information leading to the bodies of the two missing girls. 

Busick is the last living suspect in the disappearance of the two girls.

Tags