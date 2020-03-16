The first Third Thursday event of the 2020 season, planned for Thursday in downtown Joplin, has been canceled as a precaution against COVID-19.
The announcement from the Downtown Joplin Alliance cites the CDC's latest recommendation that gatherings be limited to fewer than 50 people.
"This decision has not been made lightly, as this affects vendors, local organizations, small businesses, restaurants and many others," alliance officials said in a statement. "During this time, it is even more important to remember that our local boutiques, restaurants, bars and other small businesses are all being deeply affected by these recent developments and to support them through online purchasing, curbside and delivery options and other appropriate means."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.