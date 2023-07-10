The second of two defendants accused of subjecting an 11-year-old Joplin boy to grueling exercises and spankings four years ago pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Monday in a plea deal calling for a suspended sentence.
John W. Mason, 38, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree child endangerment and was granted a suspended four-year sentence with five years of supervised probation.
Robert W. Black-Gamble, 34, and Mason were charged with two felony counts each of child abuse after the boy showed up at school Jan. 9, 2019, with severe bruising of his buttocks and a call was placed to the state’s child abuse hotline.
The charges stemmed from an investigation by police and state child abuse workers that determined the boy had been left in the care of Black-Gamble by the boy’s mother at a residence in Joplin, and that the two men made the boy perform extensive physical training exercises, including pushups, situps and planks, for about seven hours straight.
Whenever the boy stopped, Black-Gamble would administer spankings with his hand, a belt, a wooden kitchen utensil or a tree branch. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Mason participated in the abuse by enforcing the exercise requirements, making the boy drink habanero pepper hot sauce as punishment and administering some of the spankings.
Black-Gamble pleaded guilty to a single count of abuse two months after the two defendants’ arrest and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted Mason’s plea deal Monday and assessed him the agreed-upon suspended sentence.
