Circuit Judge David Mouton on Wednesday approved a former Joplin gymnastics coach's plea deal that another judge had refused to accept in a teen sexual abuse case.
Mouton accepted the plea agreement of Kip A. Johnson, 47, and assessed him concurrent terms of five years on two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, with the defendant to be taken to the state's sex offender assessment unit and the court to review his case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Johnson, a former co-owner of Amplify Gymnastics, was accused of sexually abusing a boy in his charge as his coach on multiple occasions in 2018 and 2019 when the victim was between 14 and 16 years old.
He was not arrested until February 2021 after a state child abuse hotline call and Joplin police investigation.
The boy disclosed during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that Johnson groomed him through social media contacts and text messages, eventually coaxing him into an exchange of nude pictures.
The teen told investigators that the relationship progressed to sexual contact on multiple occasions and at several locations in Joplin and at venues across the country where gymnastics competitions were held.
Johnson pleaded guilty to the two sodomy counts Jan. 17 in a plea deal dismissing a third count of furnishing pornographic materials to a minor and calling for concurrent five-year terms. The prosecutor's office also agreed not to oppose a sentence to the sex offender assessment unit with a 120-day review for possible placement on probation.
Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally presented the judge with a written statement from the boy's mother at Wednesday's hearing. The judge read the statement silently before his pronouncement of sentence.
Judge Dean Dankelson had rejected the same plea arrangement at Johnson's first sentencing hearing March 6, prompting the defendant's withdrawal of his guilty plea and a request for a change of judge from defense attorney Phil Glades. The case subsequently was reassigned to Mouton.
Johnson still faces in Newton County Circuit Court two counts of statutory sodomy regarding acts committed with the boy in late January 2021 on East 32nd Street in Newton County.
The defendant has a hearing coming up June 14 in the Newton County case.
