PITTSBURG, Kan. — A second suspect has been charged with murder in the May 13 shooting death of Stephanie Short in Pittsburg.
Dominik S. Short, 19, was arrested Thursday in Springfield, Missouri, by U.S. marshals and deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
An arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, aggravated battery and aggravated assault was issued May 18 in Kansas, according to a news release from the Pittsburg Police Department.
Police say Stephanie Short, 40, of Pittsburg, was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg that also critically injured Velma M. Cubie, 46, of Kansas City, Missouri.
The news release does not state if Stephanie Short and Dominik Short are related, and the Globe was unable to reach anyone with Pittsburg police willing to clarify the release late Friday afternoon.
Dominik Short is the second suspect to be charged with murder in the case. James C. Hamilton, 39, of Pittsburg, was arrested early in the investigation and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree.
Court records show that the attempted murder charge does not apply to the wounding of Cubie, but to shots fired at Michelle Whitter.
A charge of aggravated battery was filed on Hamilton with respect to the wounding of Cubie and two counts of aggravated assault were filed on him in shots apparently fired at Dominik Short and Travis C. Westbrook, according to court records.
Hamilton also faces three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at occupied dwellings at 105, 109 and 113 W. 23rd St. The middle address is identified as the home of Stephanie Short. The first address is the home of Whitter and the third the home of Stephen M. Taylor Jr., 30.
A search warrant was executed the day after the shooting at Taylor’s home, and he was taken into custody on drug charges and questioned in connection with the homicide investigation.
