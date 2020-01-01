All Joplin schools will soon have security cameras.
The Joplin Board of Education last month approved the $225,853 purchase of new cameras for its 11 elementary schools, Beacon School and Roi S. Wood campus. The high school and middle schools already have security cameras.
The purchase, from Total Electronics Contracting Inc., of Joplin, includes $43,470 for 161 indoor cameras, $25,965 for 62 outdoor cameras and more than $156,000 for hardware and equipment. It will be paid from $130,000 that was raised by the Joplin Schools Foundation, with the rest coming from the district's 2019-20 capital outlay budget.
"There was a lot of care put into (the project), and it's been talked about for a long time," said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, at last month's board meeting.
The camera system will give designated school employees access to live video and recorded video from both on and off the school campuses, said Aaron Hutchcraft, of Total Electronics. The district will have the discretion to decide who has access to the system, he said.
All materials and labor are provided in the quote given to the school district, and there will be no ongoing licensing fees, as all software upgrades are free for the life of the product, he said.
"We're very comfortable and very confident with this solution," he told the board last month.
The number of cameras to be installed in each school, and where they will be placed, will be determined according to building principals, Sachetta said. Once the system is up and running, principals will be able to maneuver the cameras remotely, if needed, he said.
"When something happens in one part of the building and a student or whomever goes to another part of the building, you have to track them," he said. "That's a big advantage for us to have."
Some of the cameras also are expected to be installed to monitor the schools' exterior and playground areas, he said.
Lori Musser, a school board member and former principal of Columbia Elementary School, said during the meeting that she would have appreciated such a camera system in her school to help keep tabs on the building.
"(For) those 3 o'clock in the morning alarm calls, this would have been very helpful," she said.
Sachetta said elementary school principals have been interested for months in an enhanced camera system; currently, only four of the 11 elementary schools have limited systems.
An increased security system also has been a priority of the board's safety/security committee for at least a year and a half, and of the Joplin Schools Foundation, which recently made the project a focus of its fundraising efforts.
"It's no secret or hidden agenda that a huge issue in our schools today is safety," said Sharrock Dermott, school board president and a member of the safety/security committee. "I want to give a special thanks to our foundation, who picked up the baton immediately. They raised $130,000 on their own — that's from funds raised from the public who wanted to contribute their money to this project because we want safe schools."
Since its inception in 1993, the foundation has raised funds for a variety of needs around the Joplin School District, including computers and internet access, the multimedia center and television studio at the old Joplin High School, library books, smartboards and snack packs.
The foundation is currently fundraising for field trips, technology, scholarships and grants for teachers, according to its website.
