FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Chairman Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on a "Review of Coronavirus Response Efforts" on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A spokeswoman for Blunt on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, confirmed he is running for another term. Former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton is challenging him.