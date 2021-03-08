U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, announced Monday in a video message that he won't seek reelection next year.
"Thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country," he said. “There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate."
Voters first sent Blunt to the U.S. Senate in 2011, and he was reelected in 2016. He currently serves as chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and as the ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also the ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.
He also is a former U.S. representative and Missouri secretary of state. Before serving in Congress, he was a history teacher, a county official and president of Southwest Baptist University, his alma mater, in Bolivar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.