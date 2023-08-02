NEOSHO, Mo. — A 45-year-old father from Seneca has been ordered bound over for trial on a charge that he physically abused his 7-year-old daughter.
Heath A. Ellington waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a felony count of child abuse. Judge Christina Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 6.
Ellington is accused of striking his daughter Sept. 28, leaving a handprint on the side of her face that drew the attention of school officials. His daughter is "nonverbal" and confined to a wheelchair due to past abuse, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document does not state who committed the prior abuse but indicates that her brother witnessed the incident last year.
