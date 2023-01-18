On Jan. 6, 2021, a police officer’s body cam recorded a man later identified as Kyler J. Bard standing on the West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol with megaphone in hand and exhorting the mob around him to push past the line of officers acting as a barrier before them.
“Move! Move! Move!” Bard can be heard yelling, according to a document filed with charges against the 26-year-old Seneca man last week in federal court for the District of Columbia.
“We gotta push! We gotta push! Let’s go! We gotta go! Let’s go!” he yelled, according to the document.
Bard, who was wearing a white sweatshirt and a winter cap with the word “Trump” and a “45” logo, then turned toward an officer in the line and shoved him.
The officer fought back, and Bard fell to the ground, yelling at the officers: “You’re all a bunch of pieces of s---!”
Bard, the 24th Missourian charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, was arrested Tuesday in Joplin and was released on his own recognizance after an initial appearance in the D.C. court via a video conferencing link with U.S. District Court in Springfield.
Bard is facing felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and civil disorder as well as counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and committing an act of physical violence in a Capitol building or grounds.
In the body cam video, Bard is seen getting back up and retreating back into the crowd, according to the document.
An FBI investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection found a video that had been posted on Twitter showing a man believed to be Bard later talking on a cellphone outside the Capitol.
“I’ve already been Maced, punched; they took my microphone away, and, uh, when I punched them, they punched me back. Maced me in the face,” the man wearing the same winter cap can be heard saying.
“But it’s what we gotta do. We gotta get inside. We gotta take it over. We gotta do it.”
The document further states that after the attack on the Capitol, images of the defendant participating in the riot began popping up on the internet, and the FBI posted some on its website and on social media, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying him.
A confidential source responded by providing the FBI material from the Instagram account of a “kyler bard” that showed the suspect on the Capitol grounds. The user of the account had posted a photo of water being poured in the suspect’s eyes with an accompanying comment on how he had been “Maced and punched for yelling in a microphone” on Jan. 6.
Investigators interviewed Bard prior to the filing of charges a week ago in the federal court for the District of Columbia. The statement of facts filed with the charges states that Bard admitted during that interview that he attended the Jan. 6 event in Washington, D.C., but said he never entered the Capitol or did anything illegal.
Bard could not be reached Wednesday for comment on his case.
Almost 1,000 participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection have been arrested, with more than a quarter of them charged with assaulting an officer or impeding law enforcement.
