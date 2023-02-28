A Jasper County judge granted a 35-year-old man a 10-year suspended sentence Monday on a conviction for shooting another man in the arm more than three years ago in Joplin.
Paul D. Phillips Jr. had pleaded guilty Oct. 24 in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and capping the prison time he might receive at no more than 10 years.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal at Phillips' sentencing hearing Monday and assessed him 10 years for assault and seven years for the firearm offense with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Phillips shot 38-year-old Mark Kiefer in the arm Aug. 5, 2019, in a drug-related assault in the 1200 block of Connor Avenue.
Kiefer called police dispatch just before the shooting to report that another man in an SUV-type vehicle with Arkansas license plates was pointing a gun at him. Moments later, he told the dispatcher that he had just been shot and the line went dead, Joplin police said in a news release at the time.
Kiefer was taken to a Joplin hospital for treatment of the wound and subsequently transferred to a hospital in Springfield.
Police spotted a Jeep with Arkansas plates a short time later on Missouri Highway 43 on the south side of the city and tried to pull the driver over. A pursuit ensued during which the suspect threw two guns from the vehicle that were later recovered by police.
The driver fled into Kansas, where he was stopped and taken into custody at Galena. Phillips told police after his arrest that he had gone to the address on Connor Avenue to sell some drugs and had taken two 9 mm pistols with him.
Phillips was a convicted felon at the time who had been granted suspended sentences for possession of a controlled substance, vehicle tampering, theft and receiving stolen property.
At his sentencing hearing on Monday, the court was informed that Phillips had served time in Kansas since his arrest for the shooting and had taken various steps toward reform, according to Prosecutor Theresa Kenney.
