A Seneca woman has been charged in a 2021 car crash that killed a rural Joplin man in a case that his family says the Missouri State Highway Patrol acknowledges overlooking for months.
Jessica Marie Oliver, 31, faces a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of Ilyas Jabbar Qawishabazz Sr.
He was pronounced dead by a Newton County deputy coroner at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 7:39 p.m. Aug. 10, 2021. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 43 at Kapok Drive, just a few miles north of Seneca.
Qawishabazz was on his way to work that night when a car driven by Oliver crossed the centerline and struck the front driver's side of his car head-on, pushing it off the highway, according the crash report.
While his fiance, Elizabeth Skow, believed the other driver should have been held accountable, no charges had come about in the case for 17 months. Then Skow contacted the Joplin NAACP after repeatedly receiving no answers about the case from authorities.
The NAACP sent a letter to the Joplin Globe in November expressing concern about the lack of action in the case.
The Globe contacted two offices of the patrol and filed two open records request for documents related to the investigation. In response, the patrol sent only a redacted copy of the crash report in January.
Although named in an abbreviated initial report released to the public after the crash, names of those involved in the collision and witnesses were redacted from a copy of a subsequent full accident report sought by the Globe.
Officials did not explain the reason for the redactions.
The Globe also requested, but did not receive, the results of any blood alcohol and drug tests taken from those involved in the crash, crash reconstruction reports, and any probable cause statements or affidavits submitted by the patrol to any prosecutorial authority who was contacted about the crash.
Blood alcohol and drug tests are standard after a fatality crash in Missouri.
However, copies of the requested reports were not provided to the Globe, and there was no explanation for withholding them.
The Globe contacted Newton County Prosecutor Will Lynch after the NAACP letter was received. He said he had not received any law enforcement reports or information regarding the crash on which to base a case.
On Feb. 27 of this year, Skow filed a complaint with the Jefferson City office of the patrol and was told Troop D, the regional office for Southwest Missouri, would be contacted.
On Feb. 28, the Globe called again to the Jefferson City headquarters and was directed to Lt. Eric Brown, assistant director of the patrol's public information division in Jefferson City. Brown told the Globe to send an email with questions and he would look into the status of the case.
On March 3, Brown replied to the Globe, stating in an email: "The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively investigating the crash. Upon completion of the investigation, all reports and evidence will be submitted to the Newton County prosecuting attorney for review."
According to Newton County Circuit Court records filed in the case Wednesday, a probable-cause statement was filed by the patrol on March 5 seeking the felony charge.
The statement says that the patrol officer who worked the crash, identified only as Trooper Glass, went to the hospital after the crash to talk to Oliver. He learned she was seriously injured and incapacitated because of her injuries. The trooper "was unable to obtain a survivor blood-alcohol sample," the court statement reports. Glass noted in his report, though, that the hospital did take a blood sample.
At some time after that, Glass resigned from the patrol but the statement does not say when that took place. The statement does not indicate that another patrol officer was assigned to keep track of subsequent investigation of the case after Glass left.
Another patrol officer, Trooper J. Baird, wrote the probable-cause statement. In it, he said he was contacted by Master Sgt. C. Mason who requested that he subpoena Oliver's hospital records and determine if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.
Baird stated that on Feb. 28, he sent a request to the Newton County prosecutor's office asking that Oliver's hospital records be subpoenaed. On March 3, he received the records showing that Oliver's blood alcohol level was 0.001% and that she tested positive for methamphetamine and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Oliver is not in custody, but an attorney, Mitchell Cross of Joplin, made an entry of appearance for her, according to court records.
"It took way too long to get access to justice for Mr. Qawishabazz and his family," said Serita Ethridge, president of the local NAACP.
Skow said earlier she was told by a patrol official that there was no misconduct involved but that the case was overlooked because of personnel changes within the agency.
"It feels like he died yesterday," she said Thursday of Qawishabazz. "And we have got to push even more now because he didn't deserve none of this.
"I can't slow up," she said of her pursuit of justice for her late fiance.
