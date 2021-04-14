PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department will host a "senior shindig," a masked and socially distanced activity day for people 50 and older, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.
Admission is free; registration is required for all activities.
Afternoon activities will be located at the No. 3 park shelter at Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Drive. Evening activities will be at Lincoln Center, 710 W. Ninth St.
Details and registration: 620-231-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.