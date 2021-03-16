NEOSHO, Mo. — Residents will soon pay about a dollar more per month for trash service, but City Council members believe a difference in customer service is worth the price.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday chose a bid from Republic Services to provide its residential trash service. After hearing presentations, the council unanimously approved a motion made by Mayor Carmin Allen and seconded by council member Tyler DeWitt.
The bid was chosen over a lower bid by Waste Corporation of America. WCA underbid Republic by $1.10 a month for monthly service, $9.85 to $10.95. WCA also offered a monthly rate of $2.50 for an additional cart and free once-a-week pickup for one bulky item no heavier than 75 pounds. Republic bid $5 a month for a second cart, and a 50-pound limit and free pickup of one bulky item a week.
Residents currently pay $10.04 a month for service. Shifting to Republic will result in a monthly increase of 91 cents. The service is expected to start June 1. The contract will be finalized and approved at a future meeting.
Both companies gave brief presentations during the council's regular meeting Tuesday. Two other companies were solicited for bids but did not submit them.
WCA is Neosho's current provider, but the relationship has been rocky. Over the past several years, the city has taken many complaints regarding the company's services.
A former mayor filed his own complaints in 2019. During a meeting in August of that year, then-Mayor William Doubek said pickups were being made too early in the morning. Other residents complained about big items not being picked up and being overcharged for having a second collection cart, as well as the early hour of pickups.
That year, an operations manager for the company's local branches appeared at the meeting to address the complaints. He said then that the company would do an audit to determine whether refunds could be paid to people who were overcharged.
Many of those complaints resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting, with Allen and council member Angela Thomas asking WCA Municipal Manager Max Murray questions about recent missed pickups.
Council members were swayed by the prospect of better customer service.
"I've heard my share of problems from others," DeWitt said. "If a dollar more a month gets better service, in my eyes that's reasonable. That's worth it."
The two companies recently competed to handle Joplin's trash service, currently held by Republic. WCA initially won the bid on a first reading, but the Joplin City Council changed course and rejected it after hearing complaints from residents happy with Republic's service. The city agreed to a one-year extension with Republic in February.
