Services will be held Wednesday for Robert Gene (Bob) Cooper, former longtime editorial page editor of The Joplin Globe who had many ties to the Joplin community.
Cooper died Friday at his home in Joplin at the age of 95.
A native of Commerce, Oklahoma, Cooper served in the Philippines and Japan after he was drafted by the U.S. Army as a senior in high school.
After the his stint in the military, he returned to Joplin and graduated from Joplin Junior College.
He then joined the Globe in 1949, working as a general reporter, was promoted to farm editor, and started writing editorials for the paper in the 1950s. In 1970, he became the paper's editorial page editor. He held that position more than two decades before retiring in 1992, after which he continued to contribute editorials part-time until 1995.
Former Globe reporter Kit Brothers worked with Cooper as an editorial writer.
"A gentleman of integrity, intelligence, wit, and of conservative opinions wisely based on solid research and life experience — that's the Bob Cooper alongside whom I got to work," Brothers said. "A respected pillar of the newsroom, Bob maintained a strong presence as a true journalist of the old school. And he was a great guy and a friend."
Cooper was a former elder and clerk of the session of the First Presbyterian Church of Joplin. He also was a charter member of the Exchange Club of Joplin and served as president in 1963. He was a longtime member of Briarbrook Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed reading, golf, hunting quail, and loved and delighted in family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, his family said.
Cooper and his wife, Margaret, were married 70 years. They met at the Globe soon after she started in 1949, and she also had a career at the Globe in the composing department and in the newsroom. She survives.
He also is survived by three sons, two grandsons and two granddaughters, and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church, 509 S. Pearl Ave. The Rev. John Anderson will officiate. A burial service with military honors will be held for the family only at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, in care of Mason Woodard Mortuary.
