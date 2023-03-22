Bonnie and Clyde’s hideout, Grand Falls, Union Depot and Crystal Cave are a few Joplin landmarks being constructed out of Lego bricks by area youth who are competing in a program to celebrate Joplin’s 150th birthday.
The program, called Iconic Joplin, kicked off in December with 30 teens signed up for the creative challenge to explore local history. It’s an official event of Joplin’s sesquicentennial, which will be marked on March 23, the date the city was incorporated in 1873.
Six teams selected a Joplin landmark — in its past, present or future state — and learned about its significance with the help of experts. After working together to create a design, the teams are bringing their sketches to life with Lego bricks.
The completed projects will be showcased during Joplin’s sesquicentennial celebrations and be on display for public viewing throughout the year. The public can also vote for favorite designs and learn about each team online.
The Joplin Public Library, Joplin History & Mineral Museum, and the Creative Learning Alliance are serving as host locations where the teams have been researching and building their landmarks. The program has a total of eight sessions and will wrap up this spring.
Crystal Cave
The Brick Kickers team is building Crystal Cave, which was discovered in 1893. It had walkways for tours and a dance floor for social activities. The cave’s entrance was sealed in 1932 and is located under a paved parking lot on the northwest corner of Fourth Street and Gray Avenue.
“We thought this would be a lot of fun and interesting because of the mine shafts,” said Lantry Davidson, 13, a seventh grader at Carl Junction Middle School. “We’re going to get creative with it. We’re building a live band and a dance hall.”
Team members said they visited the Joplin History and Mineral Museum to learn more about the cave. Addie Eaker, 15, a freshman at Carl Junction High School, said it gave them ideas of what to incorporate in their design.
“It’s been a really fun build,” she said. “I’m currently working on the mine shaft, and the rocks will look like it’s been chipped away over time.”
The inaugural competition is hosted by Landmark Builds, which was founded by Joplin entrepreneur Lisa Nelson to pair teens with local history using the creative potential of Lego bricks.
Nelson launched Landmark Builds this year in an effort to connect youths and teens with their community through hands-on learning activities including Legos. Landmark Builds combines STEM-based learning — or science, technology, engineering and mathematics — with design, innovation, architecture and local history.
“The idea is to learn about local history, meet experts and professionals who work in STEM, and have fun building Legos,” said Nelson. “Whenever possible, we’re also arranging tours of the locations that they chose. We have a team building the Bonnie and Clyde hideout. They got to visit the Joplin History Museum and see the Bonnie and Clyde items that they have on display.”
Iconic Joplin is presented by the engineering firm Olsson in Joplin and sponsored by Emery Sapp & Sons construction, Missouri American Water and Paragon Architecture. Nelson said the four sponsors have made it possible for the teens to participate in the competition for free.
In addition to receiving help from experts, each team will also receive $100 to spend on a custom Lego brick order.
“They can do mini figures, stickers, motors or whatever bricks that they need,” said Nelson. “We’ll put in the order, which will come in over spring break, and the teams will get together in April to put those custom bricks on their display. By mid-April, they’ll be done.”
Community Build
Nelson said since the teen program was launched, she has received requests from people of all ages who are wanting to get involved in the Iconic Joplin project. This is what motivated Nelson to start a Community Build where everyone can participate in the fun.
Anyone interested in rebuilding historic downtown Joplin can join their Facebook Group “Joplin LUG (Lego User Group).” Nelson said Joplin LUG is a community of adults and families who enjoy designing, building, displaying and talking about all things Lego. The group met for its first meeting on Feb. 25 in the Joplin Public Library.
“This is not just for adults but for families,” said Nelson. “I have mapped out downtown Joplin circa 1910, which is when most of the major builds had happened. Community members can sign up for a building or a block that they want build with Legos. We have a few guidelines for it, but they can use their own Legos and build in their own time. Then, they can bring that finished build, and we’re going to bring them all together to display them downtown. There isn’t a strict deadline, and we’ll add to it as we go.”
Updates and future meeting dates will be posted on the Joplin LUG Facebook Group. Nelson said participants will create a building or a section of a block on a standard Lego plate to accommodate everyone.
“They will be displayed at the Christman Building at Fifth and Main streets,” said Nelson. “The vision is that we’ll get people contributing their finished builds starting in March.”
Nelson also encourages downtown businesses to create their own buildings out of Legos.
“You could build it in its current state, future state or what it looked like in 1910,” she said. “We want to represent our downtown.”
For more information, follow Landmark Builds on Facebook.
