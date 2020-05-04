Severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, is expected today across the region, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through this morning. A few of these storms may produce large hail up to the size of half dollars and isolated damaging winds up to 60 mph, according to the forecast.
Additional strong to severe thunderstorms are expected again late this afternoon and evening. Large hail around two inches in size, damaging winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes will all be possible. The highest potential for tornadoes will be over far Southeast Kansas into Southwest Missouri, mainly along and west of Interstate 49, the weather service said.
Localized areas of flooding also may be possible, especially where storms move over the same locations. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.