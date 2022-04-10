Severe weather will move into Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri tonight, bringing with it the possibility of isolated tornadoes and large hail.
The National Weather Service station in Springfield said gusty southerly winds have arrived ahead of a low pressure system, with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Dry conditions combined with gusty winds will cause elevated fire danger.
A cold front will move into the area Sunday evening and overnight.
"This front will be the focus for thunderstorms at times with some severe storms possible with large hail to 1.5 inches in diameter, damaging winds to 60 mph and an isolated tornado being the main concerns," NWS reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.