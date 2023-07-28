A convicted sex offender from Joplin was bound over for trial Wednesday on a charge that he violated a condition of lifetime supervision by removing an electronic monitoring device and not residing at the address he'd listed with authorities.
Ashley L. Huff, 37, waived a preliminary hearing on the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court, and Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on Sept. 18.
Huff was convicted in 2009 of statutory sodomy with a 10-year-old girl and is required to register as a sex offender the remainder of his life. As part of his supervision by the local probation and parole office, he is required to wear an electronic monitoring device, according to court records.
In May 2022, his probation and parole officer found out he had been arrested for property damage and was in the Joplin City Jail. When she further learned that his GPS monitoring device had been removed, she sent a letter to him informing him that he needed to contact her upon release.
Unsuccessful efforts to get hold of Huff led to the charge of violating a condition of lifetime supervision being filed in June of last year. That charge was to be dismissed under terms of a plea agreement reached in November on other charges of burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.
He was granted suspended sentences on those two charges, but his repeated failures to appear at hearings on the lifetime supervision violation have led to renewed prosecution of him on that offense.
