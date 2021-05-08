A convicted sex offender residing in Joplin pleaded guilty this week to a felony violation of the state's sex offender registration law in a plea deal dismissing two other charges he was facing.
James N. Billings, 72, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of failure to register in a plea agreement dismissing a second felony count of being a sex offender present in a public park with playground equipment and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set a sentencing hearing June 14.
Billings was convicted of making lewd and indecent proposals to a 13-year-old girl in 1985 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The registration violation charge was filed in July of last year a little more than a month after police arrested Billings for being in Memorial Park in Webb City.
