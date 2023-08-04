A convicted sex offender residing in Joplin was ordered to stand trial this week on two counts of violating the state's registration law.
Brett T. Schomer, 38, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on the charges filed in March and July of this year. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 11.
Schomer — convicted in 2007 of molesting a 3-year-old girl in Chillicothe — is required to register as a sex offender in the county in which he resides.
He was charged in March of this year with failing to register his address with the Jasper County sheriff's office in a timely manner following his release from prison in early February.
On July 17, a Joplin police officer contacted Schomer regarding his presence on a business lot with signs posted prohibiting loitering, according to a probable-cause affidavit. While checking out his identifying information, the officer purportedly learned that he was a convicted sex offender no longer residing at the address he had registered with the sheriff's office.
