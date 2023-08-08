A defendant charged last year in Jasper County Circuit Court with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender saw both counts dismissed this week after having brought himself into compliance with the law.
The county prosecutor's office dismissed the charges on Franklin L. Ralston, 57, at a hearing Monday.
Ralston was convicted of lewd acts with a child in 1993 in California and is required to register as a sex offender, according to court records.
The defendant was charged with the first of the registration violations in June of last year when a Jasper County deputy learned that he was not living at the address in Carterville that he had provided the sheriff's office. At the time, he was residing in Joplin. He was charged again in July 2022 with still not being in compliance with registration requirements.
