Shally Lundien and Mark LaTurner have been named assistant principals at Joplin High School.
"Both Shally and Mark have an excellent positive history of service to Joplin students," Superintendent Melinda Moss said. "We are pleased that their proven work in Joplin Schools will continue in their new roles."
For the past five years, Lundien has worked as the principal at Columbia Elementary School, which will merge with West Central to become Dover Hill Elementary School. Before Columbia, she worked five years as the assistant principal at South Middle School.
Lundien has been in education for more than 20 years. She started her professional career as the head softball coach and instructor at Pittsburg State University. She also previously taught at Carl Junction, Seneca and Carthage.
"I am very excited to start this new adventure in my professional career," Lundien said. "I am passionate about building relationships with students, staff and families in our community. I feel my years of experience at various levels of education will provide great opportunities to help our high school students achieve their potential and plan for a successful future."
Lundien holds degrees from Crowder College, Missouri Southern State University, Pittsburg State University and Arkansas State University.
LaTurner has been a social studies teacher at Joplin High School for the past 10 years. For the past four years, he has been the social studies department chair. LaTurner grew up in Galena, Kansas, and has been an educator for the past 14 years.
"In my time at JHS, I have developed great relationships with the teachers and staff and I am excited to help serve the needs of our students here in a new capacity as assistant principal," LaTurner said.
LaTurner holds degrees from Pittsburg State University and Missouri State University.
