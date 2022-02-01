Shara Gamble has been promoted to president at Envision Outdoor Living Products, the composite decking and deck/porch railing manufacturing division of Envision Building Products.
She will lead Outdoor Living operations, manufacturing, sales and marketing, customer service, and product development initiatives and will report to Envision CEO Bob McNally.
“Shara’s expanded leadership in sales and marketing has helped to drive considerable growth as we successfully navigated the merger of the Fairway railing and Envision composite decking operations, and the subsequent launch of the resulting combination in Outdoor Living,” McNally said in a statement.
Under Gamble’s leadership as vice president sales and marketing, Envision Outdoor Living emerged as a major brand in the outdoor living category. Previously, Gamble held several leadership positions at TAMKO Building Products, including director of human resources and operations process and project director.
Gamble holds a bachelor’s degree with a dual major in accounting and management from Missouri Southern State University and several professional certifications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.