MIAMI, Okla. — The Shawnee Tribe has scheduled two open houses for its new Academic Resource Center.
The center will provide a variety of learning and academic resources to day care providers and teachers for prekindergarten through sixth grade in the Miami area.
It will feature a lending library with items such as STEM kits, learning labs and science stations. There also will be equipment for educators to use and monthly training programs for day care providers.
The open houses will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1525 A St. NE. The center is set to open March 5.
