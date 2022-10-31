After the floors are swept, the windows washed and the production machines put away for the day, participants in the SHINE program gather in a backyard circle. As leaves fall around them on a quiet October afternoon, each participant talks about something good in their day or something they’re looking forward to.
An upcoming bonfire is mentioned several times, as is a volleyball game several people will attend later that day. This day at SHINE ends with prayers for safe travels and weekend plans.
“We thank you for all the amazing members that have joined this group and have just blossomed in their abilities,” Bethany Ball, SHINE implementer, said as she led prayer. “We thank you for their growing in confidence and building friendship.”
SHINE, or Serving Him IN Everything, is a faith-based day program for people with developmental disabilities. The program started in late 2021, when a group of College Heights Christian Church parents came together to discuss creating opportunities for their children.
Heather Wimsett, executive director of SHINE, said the parents realized as their children age out of school, many people with developmental disabilities can’t find a job. So instead, they tend to just sit at home and do nothing. Only a few day programs exist in Joplin. The opportunities are few, but the need is great, with an estimated 12,000 adults with disabilities in Jasper County alone.
Wimsett was hired as executive director in August and also leads the disability ministry at College Heights Christian Church. She is a trained occupational therapist who helped start the pediatric program with Freeman Health System. Later, she moved to Romania to start schools for special-needs students. After returning to the U.S., she went to California Baptist University and obtained a degree in disability ministry.
“It was on my heart for a long time that these families need community, they need a church home,” Wimsett said. “It was natural for me to do a church-based ministry for people with disabilities. We wanted to meet people at their need.”
The program currently uses a house across the street from College Heights in Joplin. It partners with the church but is its own nonprofit organization. SHINE has seven participants now, with a goal to eventually enroll 20 to 25. In the future, Wimsett hopes to partner with another church or organization and grow the program into satellite camps.
In order to help participants realize a more meaningful life and become a more integrated part of the community, SHINE focuses on five pillars. These are service, exercise, personal development, faith and meaningful work.
Wimsett said she wants SHINE participants to see value in serving. Sometimes they have a lot provided for them, and she wants them to realize they can give back as well. Participants help with chores around College Heights, as well as for other nonprofits.
Exercise and personal growth go hand in hand at SHINE. Because adults with developmental disabilities can have a sedentary lifestyle, SHINE participants walk and exercise daily. Under the guidance of a former Joplin school physical education teacher, they’ve progressed to walking the MSSU cross-country course for about a mile. For personal development, SHINE focuses on the things that make us human, Wimsett said. “How do you make a friend? How do you show gratitude? How do you bake a cake?
“We really take that as Jesus didn’t say, ‘Sit around and see if anybody with disabilities comes to me,’” Wimsett said. “He said, ‘Go out and find them and bring them in so that my house is full. I want people with disabilities to be part of the kingdom of heaven.’ God looks to their heart, past their disabilities, and loves them for who they are.”
In SHINE, meaningful work is having a job that helps with a person’s identity. Participants produce things to sell, with the money going back into programs. Half of the day is spent making products like layered Christmas cards, candles, cutting boards and dry dog shampoo. For SHINE participants, each work project is a lesson.
“We’ve tried a lot of things and failed, but that’s OK,” Wimsett said. “It’s part of the process. We want our members to learn that sometimes they can try hard things, and sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t. We tried shower fizzies, like bath bombs. They’re complicated and hard, and sometimes they explode. So we gave up on that.”
SHINE wants to produce enough products that it becomes more self-sustainable. It doesn’t receive state funding and wants to help members pay the $25 for a day to be there. Proceeds also help buy supplies, develop marketable things and train staff. A recent grant from Arvest Bank will go toward buying a laser printer to produce and customize more products.
Rhea Lynn Passmore’s son Chance attends SHINE three days a week, and she volunteers with the program. Chance went to school in Webb City, and has been on a waiting list for a day program since junior high. Passmore said before being accepted to SHINE, Chance would sit at home watching YouTube or playing video games. As Chance vacuumed floors at the end of the day, Passmore talked about the difference she’s seen in him.
“I’m even fascinated by the fact that you can show him what to do a couple of times and then he doesn’t even need supervision, he just goes for it,” Passmore said. “I feel more comfortable asking him to help. I would have never asked him to vacuum at home until I saw him doing it here, and he did a fantastic job.”
Wimsett said people interested in helping SHINE can find information on its website at shinejoplin.org. They can learn how to volunteer and donate time, money or a skill to teach the participants. Wimsett said they’re especially looking for an exercise teacher and pastors to lead devotions.
“You name it,” she said. “If you have a skill that you think would help us meet our goals of helping people with disabilities live, work and serve as members of the kingdom of heaven, then we can probably use you,” Wimsett said.
The website also has a form to fill out to attend SHINE. applicants need to be 21 or older. There’s currently a waiting pool because the program has a small and growing staff, Wimsett said. SHINE is adding people slowly, to help members get to know each other better and become part of the community.
