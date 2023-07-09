Fans of the annual Shoal Creek Water Festival will get an early treat this summer.
The event, traditionally in August, is now planned for July 22. It will feature many of the same events, including cardboard and shoebox boat races, education booths and displays, and a duck race. The event highlights Shoal Creek, source of drinking water for Joplin and other communities, and also home to several endangered species and species of conservation concern.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Wildcat Park, along Shoal Creek in south Joplin.
“We have had a lot of feedback from the community saying it was too difficult to get there because of school starting,” said Robin Standridge, director of the Wildcat Glades Nature Group, formerly known as the Wildcat Glades Friends Group. “We took a poll. Our followers said they would rather have it in July.”
One of the more popular events each year is the cardboard boat race. The cost to enter is $25 per boat.
“It looks like there is going to be a little bit of a competition this year between different car dealers,” Standridge said.
The contest also features a people’s choice winner.
The fee for the shoebox boat races is $5 fee per child, ages 3-12, but scholarships are available to help families. Call Standridge at 417-708-7713 for details.
There also will be a fishing derby from 9 to 10 a.m. that day at the Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Drive, south of Joplin.
Children will have the opportunity to catch and release fish from the education pond. Awards and prizes will be given out at the Shoal Creek Water Festival after the derby. All equipment, tackle and bait will be provided. However, fishing slots are limited, so each child must be registered separately. All children 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult mentor. Call 417-629-3434 for details.
Standridge also said there will be educational booths and activities to talk about the importance of clean water.
Chert Glades Master Naturalists, the Shawnee and Wyandotte nations, Missouri American Water Co., MAKO Fly Fishers and Bud’s Bait will have demonstrations. Missouri American is sponsoring the event. Shoal Creek is the source of most of Joplin’s drinking water.
“We are going to be joined by Riverside Campground this year. We are trying to get a few more outdoor sports people here as well,” Standridge said.
Standridge also said Dickerson Park Zoo, in Springfield, will have live raptors.
“We will be able to see those up close and personal,” she said.
