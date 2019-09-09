MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Silgan Containers is going forward with plans to close its Mount Vernon plant early next month as part of what it calls "footprint optimization," cutting at least 20 jobs.
The Connecticut-based company announced this summer that it would be closing plants in the fourth quarter, including the one in Mount Vernon and another in Waupun, Wisconsin. The latter closing affected 75 jobs, according to newspaper reports in that community.
Although officials with the corporate office declined comment this week, a WARN noticed filed with the Missouri Department of Economic Development on July 29 indicates the Mount Vernon plant, 305 W. North St., is scheduled to close Oct. 4.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires certain employers to provide at least 60 calendar days' advance written notice of a plant closing or mass layoff.
The plant closings were announced by the company in conjunction with the ratification of a new labor agreement at Silgan's plant in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, that provided for the company’s withdrawal from the Central States Pension Fund and moving workers over to a company-sponsored benefit plan. The work done at the Mount Vernon and Waupun plants is to be transferred to other existing Silgan operations and to a new plant the company said it would lease in the Midwest.
Adam Greenlee, president of Silgan, said in a statement this summer, “Decisions regarding footprint optimization plans are always difficult. ... These decisions are driven by a relentless pursuit to lower our overall cost structure, improve operating efficiencies and enhance our leading competitive position in our metal container business."
Silgan supplies rigid packaging and metal containers, operating 100 manufacturing plants in North and South America, Europe and Asia.
