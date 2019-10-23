SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will hold an old-time gospel singing school from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Shiloh Meeting Hall, 121 W. Huntsville Ave.
According to a news release from the singers’ group, Sacred Harp singing is a tradition that dates back to the 1700s. The style uses geometric shapes in place of notes on the musical scale and provides an easy way for new singers to learn to read music.
The singing school will be followed by an old-fashioned singing convention from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A potluck dinner will be served at noon.
All activities are free. Registration is not required.
Details: 479-750-8165, shilohmuseum.org.
