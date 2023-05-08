Joplin police Sgt. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed were honored at a memorial service for fallen officers Saturday at Missouri's state Capitol and will be again this coming Saturday at the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C.
Cooper, 46, and Reed, 27, who were fatally shot answering a service call March 8, 2022, were among 11 fallen officers honored in a ceremony at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland and a contingent of 18 other officers from the Joplin Police Department joined members of Cooper's and Reed's families at the annual memorial service, where their names were added to the memorial's Wall of Honor.
"Law enforcement is a calling that leads men and women to selflessly take on risks to protect the public, but last year, four Missouri police officers were tragically shot and killed simply doing their jobs," Gov. Mike Parson said during his speech at the ceremony.
"We grieve all these line-of-duty deaths alongside the officers' families and their law enforcement comrades who heroically carry on despite the dangers," Parson said. "We will never forget the sacrifices the fallen have made."
A candlelight vigil was held at the memorial Friday, which was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and the memorial specially lighted in blue for the night.
Cooper and Reed will be honored again Saturday at a national memorial service for fallen officers on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C. Another contingent of Joplin police will be accompanying the officers' families to that ceremony.
Besides the two slain Joplin officers, Officer Lane Burns, 30, of the Bonne Terre Police Department and Daniel Francisco Vasquez, 32, of the North Kansas City Police Department, were shot and killed in the line of duty last year and were among those honored Saturday in Jefferson City.
Three other officers succumbed after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty, one by accidental gunshot and another of a heart attack at the end of a work shift. Two recently confirmed historical deaths in the line of duty also were honored — one a Blue Springs marshal who was shot and killed in 1923, and a Laclede County sheriff who was hanged by a band of Confederate guerrillas shortly after the conclusion of the Civil War in 1865.
