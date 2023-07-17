Up before the sun rises and long after it sets, farmers during harvest season are plagued by challenges and triumphs. Love for the land and the opportunity to be part of a lasting legacy provide the power necessary to persevere for Jay Neely, the next generation of a sesquicentennial farm near Urbana in Southeast Kansas.
Neely has returned to the family farm after spending the first part of early adulthood in the workforce. All of the skills he obtained have a place on the farm, alongside his reignited appreciation for farm life.
“When I got out of high school, and I went to a heating and air conditioning school, so I learned to trade. I’ve wired every building on this property, except for the house. There really wasn’t any farm income for me. And just like a lot of small farms, when there’s no income, there’s no way for you to survive. I had to leave.”
Neely spent his time away working in heating and air, driving a truck — thanks to a CDL and experience trucking grain at home for neighbors — and finally working toward a master’s degree in technology. By the time the opportunity came to return home to take over the farm, an estate sale had left the family land without equipment and Neely would need every tool in his arsenal to bring the homestead back to a productive enterprise.
“If it wasn’t for the neighbors, I wouldn’t be able to farm. They helped me when I didn’t have anything,” Neely said. “I’ve been building all of this slowly. Everything I had was old and junk, but I had to buy it all a piece at a time.”
Farm foundations
What Jay Neely lacks in new equipment, he makes up for in personal knowledge and an appreciation for the rich history of his family land — a history passed down to him by his dad, Jim Neely.
“My great-grandfather was a medical doctor in [the Civil] War. And after the war was over, he went to the Pottawatomie Indians in north-central Kansas as their doctor. And then from there, they moved into St. Paul to the Osage Indians.”
In 1871, Dr. A.F. Neely purchased the 200 acres that would become the main Neely family home. The land was initially just an investment, as were all the subsequent parcels A.F. Neely purchased, as well as the Urbana grain elevator, which he purchased in the 1890s.
A.F. Neely’s son Don was the first Neely to actively farm the ground, and his youngest son, the youngest of 12, was Jim Neely’s father. Jim and Jay Neely were both raised in farm traditions, where everyone young and old contributes to the farm’s productivity.
“People say, ‘Oh, you’re lucky that you had a farm.’ Because by the time that we realize it, it’s too late,” Jay Neely said. “As a kid, we were all born and raised on the farm. My mother raised dairy goats, and she sold goat’s milk. And all of us had jobs to do on the farm from gathering eggs, to milking the cow.”
He said his memories of living and working alongside family on the farm is eventually what motivated him to return.
“What I want to do is push forward and try to make the farm productive. I need the farm to produce so that I can survive,” Jay Neely said. “My dad’s and my goals and our ideas are both linear but they’re not quite on the same the line. The lines may be different, but they’re both aimed at making it better.”
Making a farm with the legacy like the Neely family’s better may sound simple, but the reality is much harsher than it seems.
“It is so stressful. And it takes a toll on your mental psyche to do all of the work and then see your crop go through drought or see your crop suffer,” Jay Neely said. “With all of the work that we do, we aren’t doing a nine to five job. I can’t even add up the hours.”
Wheat harvest woes
The 2023 wheat harvest in particular challenged Jay Neely’s perseverance and his dedication to the family farm. “There was at least a major catastrophe a day,” he said.
Late growing-season rains caused green heads to sprout in the fields prolonging harvest to the extent that it nearly coincided with the last available soybean after wheat planting dates for crop insurance. Combined with volunteering to help neighbors haul their own grain and his custom hay cutting enterprise, he was nearly overwhelmed.
“It was so busy here that I don’t even think I could just call it wheat harvest,” he said. “We were cutting wheat. I was planting beans and mowing hay all at the same time. And trucking grain for the neighbor, I had so much going on, I couldn’t see straight.”
Neely runs Gleaner combines, which come with their own set of challenges and without some of the modern conveniences in newer equipment. Multiple belts went out; parts were taken from other machines. When Jim Neely offered to help harvest, the air conditioning quit, and when Jay Neely’s fiancee was roped into a turn in the cab, a broken belt brought the operation to a halt.
Just when all the fields were finally cut and Jay Neely began to see the light at the end of the tunnel, the biggest catastrophe of all struck.
“I was planting beans in a field across the creek. And all of a sudden, the wheat field catches on fire,” he said. “I’m guessing that a stone hit a wheel and it created a spark, because there was no bearings out on the drill.”
He chose to try to move the tractor and planter out of the field, because the tractor he was operating was the first tractor he purchased upon his return to the farm and the sentimental value was worth more to him than the potential for an insurance check.
“I get it to the waterway, and I’m moving too fast. And I go over the waterway too hard, broke the axle on the tractor and it broke the differential,” he said
The tractor still sits in its final resting place, and while Neely was able to use neighbor’s equipment to complete planting on his last field, it serves as a reminder of all the year’s hardships.
Even seeing it, does not deter him from the work he has set out to do.
“I love all the aspects of the farm, the farm life, and there’s so many trials and tribulations that you go through. I don’t think people have the foggiest idea,” Neely said. “You lose track of the days, you lose track of the hours. Everything is about what you need to accomplish in the moment.”
