The kids went back to school Wednesday morning, and people went back to work if they weren't working remotely.
A winter storm was forecast to bring anywhere from 2 to 8 inches of snow to the area. According to the National Weather Service on Wednesday, Joplin received the lower end of the forecast.
Snow frosted the branches of the bare trees and slid off of car windshields in layers like a thick sheet cake. But it did little to keep kids out of school.
Still, the snow accentuated the natural beauty of the area. Every season offers a changing view of Joplin's scenery; Wednesday's snow was just the latest revision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.