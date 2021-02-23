“A Glory That May Never,” a solo exhibition by sculptor and installation artist Dawn Holder, will be featured through March 11 in the Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.
Holder’s work explores landscape as social and cultural construct. In recent years, her work has been critical of the many Confederate monuments throughout the South, and her travels in Europe have found the genesis of these images of power and control in Roman antiquities.
Holder teaches ceramics, sculpture and art history at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas. She has shown her work in galleries and museums throughout the country, and is the recipient of numerous awards and grants.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Face coverings are required for all students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus.
