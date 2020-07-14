Parts of two Joplin streets have been closed for emergency repairs.
The city reported that Joplin Avenue south of 10th Street has been closed for the MNA Railroad to make emergency repairs to its track. The road will be fully closed at that location and detours will be put in place for the duration of the work, the city said in a statement.
Another closure has taken place on Fourth Street between Joplin Avenue and Wall Avenue for an emergency repair to a water main. This also is a full closure of the street with detours erected.
There also are some lane closures on Newman Road in the area of Missouri Southern State University where AT&T is making repairs to its line, but the street is not fully closed, the city reported.
